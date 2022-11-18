Christmas fair in North
The North Attleboro Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit with its 2022 Christmas Fair, taking place this weekend at the Little Red Schoolhouse and the adjacent Woodcock Garrison House, 362 North Washington St., and First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 75 Park St. At the Woodcock Garrison, you can take part in a “Christmas Through the Centuries” tour featuring themed decoration of the rooms in keeping with 1600s, 1700s, 1800s and 1900s styles. Tours will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, with a special visit from Father Christmas scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A food truck, the Mac-and-Cheese Please Mobile, will be at the Little Red Schoolhouse both days.
Meanwhile, tours of the First Baptist Church will be taking place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Historical Society will be on hand selling collectibles and vintage goods. The Burgundian Waffle Truck will be at the church Sunday as well. The fair will feature raffles, decorated themed Christmas trees, live wreaths, knitted and baked goods and more, such as a collection of non-perishable donations for Lenore’s Food Pantry. See related photos at right.
Anderson House to host vendor fair
The Anderson Scout House, 15 Fourth St., Attleboro, will hold its fourth annual vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A variety of local vendors and crafters will be on hand selling their wares, and there will be a number of gift baskets for raffle. Admission is free. For more information, contact organizers at andersonhouse1896@gmail.com or at 508-316-9092, or visit andersonscouthouse.com.
Southeastern students to perform in Boston
Sixteen students from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in Easton have been invited to perform at a World of Dance event Sunday in Boston. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the performance will start at 2. The students make up Southeastern’s “READY S.E.T. STEP” step dance team, founded this school year by cosmetology teacher Briana Brown. Students will not be competing in World of Dance, an annual dance competition, but they will be celebrating their inaugural year, spreading the word about step dancing, and meeting other teams and representatives from universities, including historically Black colleges and universities. Stepping has historically been performed Black sororities and fraternities in the United States, according to the African American Registry. Its influences include traditional African and Caribbean dances. Purchase tickets for Sunday’s event at wod.ticketspice.com/2022-boston-ticketing, or visit worldofdance.com for more info.