Congrats, Aaron!
Aaron Prata, a member of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s Class of 2023, was one of three Massachusetts high school graduates, and the only one in The Sun Chronicle area, recognized with an award from the Maryada Family Foundation this year. The foundation gives out awards each year to students who made the greatest strides during their high school careers — not necessarily the top students. In addition to this award, Prata has received the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology and was made an Eagle Scout for his project, the Veterans Walkway for War on Terrorism, presented at Rehoboth Town Hall.
Enjoy strawberry shortcake in Foxboro
The Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St., will celebrate Strawberry Shortcake Day at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Stop by and enjoy a small strawberry shortcake with friends. Attendees are asked to sign up in advance with a payment of $1 per person. More info: 508-543-7336.
Pawtucket Hall of Fame
Nominations are open for induction into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame this year. Nominees need not be Pawtucket residents, they could also have had a business in the city or made their reputation while living there. Nominees must have made a lasting impact on the quality of life of citizens of Pawtucket. To nominate someone, send a letter with the nominee’s name and reasons they should be considered to Patricia S. Zacks, chair of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, at City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave. Additional letters of support are welcome. Deadline to send in letters is Friday.
Mansfield to mark Abolition Day
Abolition Day 2023 is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, on Mansfield’s South Common. It will commemorate the Great Mansfield Freedom vs. Slavery Riot of Oct. 10, 1836, according to the Abolition Day’s online site for the event at bit.ly/Abolition23-interest. An excerpt from the publication “African American Mansfield: A Brief History and Tour Outline” describes the events of that day as follows: “With only a few thousand residents (Mansfield) had one of the biggest anti-slavery societies in the state — larger even than some in much more populated places. ... Mansfield was more than just another status quo New England town. It was a place where an exceptional number of people advocated for the end of America’s most evil institution.”