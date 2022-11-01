Seekonk man honored by Audubon
Seekonk resident Joseph Koger has been named the Audubon 2022 Educator of the Year. Koger was recognized with the award at the Audubon Society’s 125th annual meeting in late October. Currently a biology teacher at Mount Hope High School in Bristol, Koger has been teaching in the Bristol-Warren Regional School District for over 35 years. In addition, he has been a camp counselor at the Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk for 40 years. A camp scholarship fund has also been named in Koger’s honor in recognition of his contributions to environmental education.
Wellness classes offered to Foxboro teens
The Foxboro Health Department has partnered with the Hockomock Area YMCA to hold free wellness classes for Foxboro teens through the month of November. There are two classes being offered: Teen Dance from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Nov. 1, and Teen Yoga from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1. Classes will be held at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St., and led by a YMCA instructor.
Celebrate ‘Dinovember’ at Mansfield library
The Mansfield Public Library is celebrating “Dinovember,” a month-long event for youth inspired by the book “What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night” by Refe and Susan Tuma. The library will be offering dinosaur-themed games such as Dino Bingo and more in the Youth Room through this month. Additionally, there are a number of dinosaur-themed programs scheduled. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the library will be open for “Drop-in Dino Coloring.” All are welcome to stop by at any time during this event and participate in coloring in dinosaur-themed coloring pages to decorate the Youth Room at the library. The fun continues with “Dinosaur Sensory Playtime,” from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, intended for ages 2-5. Register is required; go to mansfieldlibraryma.com. Lastly, for children age 5 and younger and their families, the library is holding “Family Evening Dinosaur Storytime” from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. No registration is required. All programs will take place at the library, 255 Hope St. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at 508-261-7380 or krimer@sailsinc.org.