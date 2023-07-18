Corpse flower to bloom at Wheaton College
The Wheaton College greenhouse in Norton has been home to a corpse flower since 2017, but this year is the first year that the plant is old enough to bloom. “The corm of the plant, an underground structure, generally needs to get up to around 40 or 50 pounds before it’ll bloom,” said Benjamin Robbins, greenhouse horticulturist. Once the flower blooms, it will emit a smell that has been compared to rotting flesh — hence its unique name. Those who want to see the bloom should keep in mind that it only lasts about a day or two. Corpse flowers are known to bloom every few years after their first bloom, according to Robbins, so this may be your last chance for a while. If you want to catch a glimpse — or a whiff — of this impressive flower, the college’s greenhouse is open to the public. Follow along on Instagram, @wheatoncollegegreenhouse, for updates on the bloom, which is expected to occur sometime this week. There is also a livestream of the bloom that can be found on YouTube under Wheaton College Greenhouse.
Slavic Folk Art night at Plainville library Wednesday
The Plainville Public Library is hosting a Slavic Folk Art night in support of Ukraine at 6 p.m. Wednesday. There will be dance, music and crafts exploring all of the Slavic cultures. The night will focus on East Slavs cultures and present Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian traditions, folk costumes and folk dance. They will tell tales of Maslenitsa, an ancient Slavic festival dating back to Pagan times, and dance a traditional khorovod dance with the audience. The program is funded by the Plainville Cultural Council with funds from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Donate to South Attleboro Lions
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club will hold a white cane event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Walmart, 1470 South Washington St., North Attleboro, to collect donations to benefit Massachusetts Lions eye research. The club is asking for donations of white/clear water bottle caps; soda and beer can tabs; soda and beer cans and used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids. For more info, contact Pat Selvas, president, at 508-838-6527 or at patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Another Picnic in the Park in Attleboro
Attleboro’s second Picnic in the Park of the year will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Capron Park on County Street featuring food trucks and free live music by the band Daybreakers from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to buy food from over a dozen different food trucks accepting cash, credit and debit. This event is made possible by the city and its park commission. Music is provided through the Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series. In addition to live music at Picnic in the Park events, regular concerts are scheduled weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Capron Park. A third and final Picnic in the Park, featuring the band Vinyl Frontier, is scheduled for Aug. 20.