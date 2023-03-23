Create ‘solar bugs’ at Industrial Museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, continues its STEM activities from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Children in grades 6-8 are invited to join the “STEM Make & Take” session and create “solar bugs.” The drop-in event is free of charge; parents and guardians are asked to stay with their child. STEM activities are made possible by a a grant from Roddy Foundation in collaboration with the Attleboro Public Schools. For more information and a registration form, go to industrialmuseum.com. By the way, STEM Camp is coming April 19-21.
Stories, poems for families
Dawn Greening and Diane Treichler, local authors and teachers who are also sisters, will present “Stories and Poems for Families” at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Attleboro Public Library. The event is free. Greening and Treichler’s presentation will be followed by a spring-time craft. Visit attleborolibrary.org to reserve a spot.
Donate, and pick up softball equipment
The South Attleboro Girls Recreation Association will hold its eighth annual softball equipment donation drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, at Adamsdale Field, located off Adamsdale Avenue in Attleboro. All donations are welcome, but there is a particular need for fielding masks. Bats, helmets, cleats and softball bags are also needed, as well as any other equipment. “The more equipment we can provide, the more kids will come back and keep playing,” said David Eby, equipment manager. There will also be an opportunity at Sunday’s drive for families to pick up any needed equipment. Pickup is not limited to SAGRA members; all are welcome, Eby said. Any donations not collected at Sunday’s drive will be kept to give away as needed throughout the softball season.
Mansfield young people holding clothing drive
The Mansfield branch of Project 351, a nonprofit that focuses on youth leadership, is holding a clothing drive. They are seeking new or gently used clothes ranging in size from newborn to adult medium. Socks, underwear and pajamas must be new. Donations can be dropped off at Mansfield Public Library or the Robinson Elementary and Jordon/Jackson schools through March 31. Drop-offs will also be accepted at Qualters Middle School starting March 27. The drive is being held in partnership with Cradles to Crayons, another nonprofit that collects and distributes items to disadvantaged kids.