Cruise Night at Patriot Place Thursday
The second to last Cruise Night of the season takes place Thursday at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. and will feature hundreds of vintage and classic cars from across New England. Presented by Mass Cruisers and Bass Pro Shops, this year’s Cruise Nights end Oct. 20. Dates are subject to change depending on weather and events at Gillette Stadium. There is no charge. For more info go to patriot-place.com/masscruisers.
Paint pumpkins at Attleboro Farmers Market
The Attleboro Farmers Market is offering free pumpkin painting this weekend. The Spooktacular Pumpkin Painting Party is scheduled during regular market hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Field in Capron Park. Parking is available in the park as well as in the Attleboro High School parking lot on Bushee Street. For up-to-date information about market events, as well as a complete list of weekly vendors, visit the market on Instagram, @attleborofarmersmarket.
Foxboro Jaycees to hold annual craft fair
The Foxboro Jaycees’ annual Autumn Craft and Vendor Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Foxboro Common. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16. Over 30 area vendors will be selling a variety of products including handmade crafts, jewelry and baby products. Final day for vendors to register is Friday. A 10-foot-by-10-foot space costs $50. You can reserve one at foxborojaycees.org/?p=58209. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jaycees and their community service events in Foxboro and the surrounding area. Admission is free and open to all.
APL salutes Hispanic Heritage Month
The Attleboro Public Library is observing National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The start date coincides with independence anniversaries in several Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence during the month. The library is recognizing Hispanic heritage and the contributions of Hispanic Americans with displays on all its floors.