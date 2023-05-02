Cruise nights back at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 cruise-in car shows have begun outside Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro and will run from 4 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday through Oct. 19. The shows are free to both car owners and fans. The next show is May 4, but dates and times are subject to change due to weather or conflicts with Gillette Stadium and Patriots events. Up-to-date information is available at patriot-place.com/masscruisers.
Norton High to stage ‘Band Geeks’
The Norton High School Drama Club is presenting its spring musical, “Band Geeks,” this weekend in the school auditorium. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Run, walk or wag at Borderland
The annual Run, Walk and Wag for Kids will take place Saturday at Borderland State Park in Easton. Money raised through the event will benefit School on Wheels Massachusetts, which distributes school supplies to Mass. children in need. Sponsored by JM Pet Resort, the event is dog-friendly and includes a 5K run and 2.5 mile walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9. Register at sowma.org/events/runwalkwag.
Outdoor painting day in North
The North Attleboro Cultural Council will hold its first outdoor painting day Saturday. Artists and students are invited to participate in the event, which will include a presentation of awards, an art exhibit and an art sale open to the public. The day will kick off with a check-in for participating artists at 10 a.m. on the town green. Artists must submit their work at 3:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 4. Activities will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. All artists must register to participate. Cost is $25 for adult artists, free for ages 18 and under. Register at paintnabeautiful.com.
Chocolate Stroll returns to North
Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s annual Chocolate Stroll returns from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Participating vendors and businesses will pass out chocolate to ticketed participants. Tickets will go on sale at the Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St., at 11:45 p.m. Only 225 tickets will be sold for $5 each. The stroll will be held throughout the downtown. DANA elected to continue its Spring Fling theme and date from last year. In the years before that, the stroll had taken place in February and had a Valentine’s Day theme.