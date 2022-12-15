Cuddy Court to host holiday bazaar Friday
The second of two holiday bazaars in downtown Attleboro’s Cuddy Court this month is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The event, sponsored by the city of Attleboro, will feature a number of local vendors offering a variety of gifts for sale. Cuddy Court is located behind the city parking garage on Sanford Street between Bank and North Main streets. The former dark back alley was renovated and dedicated last September in the memory of longtime community supporter Thomas H. Cuddy Jr.. It now features benches, lighting, plants, restored pavement and paintings of fictional children’s book characters.
Holiday Toy Drive set in Wrentham this Saturday
The Wrentham Police Association will hold its inaugural Holiday Toy Drive event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wrentham Public Safety Building, 89 South St. The association will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of any age as well as donations of gift cards to local businesses and restaurants. They will then be distributed to the community by Wrentham teachers and community resource employees. Attendees can also check out a number of police vehicles on display at the event, which the police plan to make an annual happening. Light refreshments will also be provided, including hot chocolate, coffee and treats. Those unable to attend can still donate at a drop box in the lobby at the building. The box will be open through Sunday, Dec. 18.
Free winter wear now available at Norton library
Free scarves and hats are now available for pickup at the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. The winter wear was hand-knit by members of the library’s Knot Just Knitters group, which meets at the library at 1 p.m. Thursdays. All are welcome.
Mansfield library staff say thanks for donations
Staff at the Mansfield Public Library recently took to Facebook to express their gratitude for a generous donation from Ann Robertson and Melissa Jewett of Emerson Automation Solutions. Robertson and Jewett, along with other staff at the company, gave a number of games, toys, books and art supplies. Their donations will be used by the library’s children, tween and teen patrons, according to the post.