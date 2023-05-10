D-R High theater program nationally recognized
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School has been named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education by the Educational Theatre Association. The distinction recognizes schools and districts across the country. At D-R, students can take part in a play and musical, directed by theater teacher Ellen O’Reilly-LaSalle, as well as a student-written and -directed one-act play festival. The school also offers introductory and advanced theater classes, workshops with guest artists and is home to The International Thespian Society Troupe 8319, an honor society for theater students. Students’ work appears on the National Core Art Standards Website as an exemplar for the country in the category of Advanced Acting. “Ms. LaSalle’s knowledge, commitment, professionalism, and passion for the power of the performing arts are qualities she imparts to every student in the theater program…This award recognizes Ms. LaSalle, her students, and the entire DR community that supports our work,” D-R Principal Gail DeCecco said.
Buy a book, support Foxboro’s Boyden Library
The Friends of the Boyden Public Library’s Spring Book Sale is set for later this week at the library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be nonfiction and fiction titles for all ages available, other media and a few Mother’s Day specials. Most items are $1-$5 and specialty items will be priced as marked. There will also be a $5 fill-a-bag sale on Saturday, and early admittance for Friends members from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Proceeds from the sale support library programs.
Seekonk library holding nature photo contest
The Seekonk Public Library, with support from the Seekonk Land Conservation Trust, is holding its fourth annual Nature Photography Contest this May. Photos must be digital and must have been taken at one of six locations: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Cushing Conservation Area, Edna Martin Wildlife Refuge, Gammino Pond Conservation Area, Runnins River Trail and Seekonk Meadows. Nine finalists will be selected in three age categories: children, grade 5 and below; teens, grade 6-12; and adults. Photos should be submitted at seekonkpl.org/photo by May 15. Selected photos will be uploaded to a public Flickr gallery and there will also be a final reception in June.