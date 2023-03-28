Learn about crime scene investigation
Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dean Leadership Institute at Dean College in Franklin. There will also be a livestream available. There is no cost to attend. Morrissey will discuss crime scene investigation along with First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland and Lt. Brian Tully, a State Police detective. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be parking available behind the Rooney Student Center at 109 West Central St.
Writing workshop for teenagers
The Attleboro Public Library will present a free writing workshop for students in grades 5-12 from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 74 North Main St. Students will be invited to write in responses to various prompts, story cubes and other fun activities inspired by the 2022 Big Read selection, “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” by Rebecca Taussig. Register to participate at attleborolibrary.org, or contact Meghan Witherell at 508-222-7820 or at mwitherell@sailsinc.org for more information.
Thursday Night at the Museum
Thursday Night at the Museum continues this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and host a presentation by Marc Forbes at 6:30. The presentation was postponed from its original date on Feb. 23 due to weather concerns. Forbes is the director of Masters Sales and Marketing, a company specializing in custom products and programs including sports awards and custom jewelry. His presentation is expected to last 30-45 minutes. Admission is free. For more information call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.org.
Celebrate Library Giving Day
Friends of the Attleboro Public Library is accepting donations for its third annual Library Giving Day fundraiser. Donations will be taken through April 4, recognized as Library Giving Day by libraries across the country. Contributions will support library programs such as workshops, visiting speakers and the Children’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s fundraising goal is $8,000. The Torrey Co. and Bristol County Savings Bank have already made match donations of $1,000 and $4,000. Visit aplfriends.org any time from now until April 4 to make a donation, or drop off or mail a check to the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., Attleboro 02703.