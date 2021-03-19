Dick Hoyt left lasting presence locally
The area running community is no doubt joining their counterparts across Massachusetts and New England in mourning the death of Dick Hoyt. For decades, he ran the Boston Marathon and hundreds of other races while pushing his quadriplegic son Rick in customized wheelchairs. Hoyt, who had been battling health issues, died Wednesday in his sleep at his Holland home. He was 80 years old. “He had an ongoing heart condition that he had been struggling with for years and it just got the better of him,” his son Russ told the Associated Press. Dick Hoyt first pushed Rick in the 1981 Boston Marathon. They participated in more than 1,000 road races, marathons and triathlons over the years, including several in the Attleboro area. The father-son duo had become popular fixtures in the Butterfly 5K, which had been run for many years in North Attleboro to raise money for Julia’s Garden in World War I Memorial Park. Many runners would wait around after the race to chat with Dick and offer the father and son congratulations for their many accomplishments. The Butterfly 5K wasn’t held in 2019, nor was it held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hoyts were also featured during an April 2018 exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum titled, “A Long Distance Relationship: The 26.2-Mile Journey.”
Find out about MBTA fare changes
Three virtual public hearings are being held on changes to MBTA fares. In the future, riders will be able to purchase fares and passes online, via their smartphones, and with contact-less credit/debit cards. Though they will no longer be able to use cash to pay onboard once the new fare collection system is implemented by 2023, the MBTA is adding more places to load cash onto CharlieCards, including retailers and in-station and on-street fare vending machines. Hearings are set for 6 p.m Tuesday, March 23; 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Visit the MBTA website for more information. For help registering, call 617-448-4374.
Help for utility customers
With the COVID-19 pandemic entering its second year, National Grid is offering online financial assistance programs to help customers struggling to pay their utility bills. To raise awareness of a variety of income-eligible programs, the company is hosting a series of webinars. Topics to be discussed include: budget plans, discount rates, payment arrangements, fuel assistance grants, energy efficiency and ways to pay. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. March 23 in English and at 4:30 p.m. in Spanish. Register at www.ngrid.com/webinars. Customers can also learn about additional bill assistance programs at www.ngrid.com/billhelp.
BCC Holocaust, Genocide Center offering programs
The Bristol Community College Holocaust and Genocide Center is offering spring programming beginning Monday, March 22. All are virtual events and are free and open to all. Monday’s program, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., is on the relationship between the Catholic Church and Jewish communities, and will e presented by a Providence College professor. An April 5 program will feature a representative from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who will discuss Latin American countries providing a refuge for Jews escaping Nazi-occupied Europe as well as in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Register for the programs at www.bristolcc.edu/holocaustcenter.
