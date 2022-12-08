Field hockey team ‘DRiven to Serve’
Members of the Dighton-Rehoboth High School field hockey team were recently announced as recipients of the October 2022 “We are DRiven to Serve” award. The award, a creation of new D-R Superintendent Bill Runey, recognizes students of the two towns for taking part in community service projects. The 27 members of the field hockey team organized a bake sale in September to benefit the Izzy Foundation, a Providence-based nonprofit that supports families dealing with pediatric cancer. As award recipients, they were presented with the “DR 10 Pounds of Gold” championship belt — reflecting Runey’s love of wrestling. “Of the many tragedies in our world today, pediatric cancer is one of the most difficult. The child and their family are robbed of so many special moments. Our Field Hockey team’s commitment to the Izzy Foundation is a way to help comfort those families in true ‘We Are DR’ fashion,” said Runey.
‘Pandemonium’ at KP High
The King Philip Regional High School Drama Club will perform JD Atkin’s “Pandemonium” this weekend in the Wrentham school’s Grady Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and children under 12. They can be reserved in advance at kingphiliphsdrama.seatyourself.biz or purchased at the door starting one hour prior to the show. Performances will be given in memory of the late Kaylee Burke, a former member of the club and a graduate of the Class of 2020.
Decorate a wreath for a good cause
Friday is the last day to purchase a wreath to display in Capron Park’s annual “Row of Wreaths” holiday display. Wreaths are $20 and can be purchased at the Attleboro Parks Department administrative office, 199 County St. All proceeds will benefit the 2023 Holiday Happening Parade and Family Fun Day. To be a part of the “Row of Wreaths” display, decorated wreaths must be returned to the Parks Department office by Thursday, Dec. 16. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Once all wreaths are displayed, Attleboro residents can vote on the top wreath in four categories: Best Theme, Most Unique, Most Holiday Spirit and Best Decorated. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. For more information, call 774-203-1865 or email park@cityofattleboro.us.