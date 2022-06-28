Ducks all in a row for Mansfield race
Mansfield kicks off summer Wednesday with its annual Great Duck Race. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Fulton Pond off West Street and Rumford Avenue. Ducks are for sale in the recreation office in town hall. Cost is $1 per duck. Wednesday also is the start of the rec department’s Movies Under the Stars, Arts in the Park and Concerts on the Common summer entertainment series. The first movie will be shown after the race at 8:30 p.m. on the South Common.
Summer arts and crafts for Attleboro residents
The Attleboro Recreation Department is offering a free arts and crafts program for Attleboro residents through Aug. 19. The program takes place daily from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a variety of parks and playgrounds depending on the day.
Monday: Dodgeville Playground, 700 South Main St.
Tuesday: Briggs Playground, 36 East St.
Wednesday: South Attleboro’s Veterans Memorial Park-Lees Pond, 787 Washington St.
Thursday: Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave.
Friday: Briggs Playground.
Program staff, who will be identified by blue recreation staff shirts, will help kids through a variety of projects throughout the summer. Parents must stay with their children for the duration of the program.
For more information, email Tim Killon, program coordinator, at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
Creative writing for teens
Sandra Churchill, an artist and journalist, is running a free creative writing workshop series for teens at the Mansfield Public Library this summer. Workshops will take place weekly from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning July 6 through Aug. 10. In the workshops, teens grades six through 12 will have the opportunity to explore unlikely heroes, alternate character perspectives and detailed sensory descriptions, among other topics.
“I definitely think that it is important to provide this type of creative outlet for teens, especially now as we are still coming out of the pandemic during a time when teens were really so isolated from one another,” said Whitney Brown, head of informational services and technology and young adult librarian at the library. “Our hope is that this workshop will not only allow teens to express themselves creatively, but also engage with and support each other and help build camaraderie and confidence.”
To register for each workshop, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380 ext. 3. For more information about the program, contact Brown at 508-261-7380 or at wkbrown@sailsinc.org.