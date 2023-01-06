Early Learning Center to host open house
The Early Learning Center, Attleboro’s public preschool, will host an open house for Attleboro families from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Attendees can learn more about the school, meet with teachers, visit a classroom and ask questions about the program. In order to be eligible for placement at the center, students must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2023, be a resident of Attleboro and take part in a screening in March. Sign-up for screenings will open after the open house. Placement at the center will be determined by a lottery at the end of April. Acceptance notices will come in May.
‘Pirates Past Noon’ at Foxboro theater
Students from Taylor Elementary School in Foxboro will perform “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids” this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show is adapted from Mary Pope Osborne’s bestselling kids’ fantasy series and features pirates, adventure and more. Run-time is approximately 45 minutes with no intermission. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at orpheum.org.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s
Enrollment is now open for the latest session of the Hockomock YMCA’s Pedaling for Parkinson’s program. The free program helps individuals with Parkinson’s disease improve their quality of life. It’s based on research from the Cleveland Clinic demonstrating how pedaling/cycling programs can reduce symptoms of the disease. To be eligible, you must be 30-75 years old, have a clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s, complete and submit a signed consent form, obtain clearance from a medical provider, be willing to take part in monitoring and data collection, and wear a wrist heart rate monitor during every class. Monitors will be provided by the YMCA. Classes will be offered beginning this winter at 11 a.m. Mondays at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St.; at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the North Attleboro Y, 300 Elmwood St., and at 11 a.m. Thursdays at the Franklin Y, 45 Forge Hill Road. To enroll in the class or to request more information, contact Donna Higgins at 508-643-5271 or donnah@hockymca.org.