Family dance party in Mansfield
The Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, a self-described “costumed funk/street beat improvisational brass band,” will be performing at a family dance party from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. The event is appropriate for all ages. For more information about the band, visit revolutionarysnakeensemble.org. Registration for the event is not required. For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com.
‘Bookworm Wednesdays’ back at Showcase
Bookworm Wednesdays return to Showcase Cinemas this month. The program was developed to encourage summer reading among young people. School-age kids can earn free admission for themselves and their accompanying parents or guardians to select films at participating theaters by submitting book reports at the cinema. The family-friendly list of films includes “Spirit: Untamed” on Wednesday, July 13; “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, Wednesday, July 20; and “Sing 2”, Wednesday, July 27. Participating locations include Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, Foxboro and Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro, 640 South Washington St. Tickets must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets and download a book report form, visit showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays.
Rapid COVID tests available in Attleboro
As of July 6, a limited number of free COVID rapid tests were available at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. Stop by the Health Department on the second floor to pick up an antigen rapid test. There is a limit of two tests per household while supplies last.
New resource for upcoming events in Attleboro
The Attleboro Office of Economic Development has put together a community newsletter for the town, highlighting monthly events as well as business and community updates. The first edition, covering July 2022, is available at cityofattleboro.us/187/Economic-Development. It can also be found at the city’s Instagram page, @cityofattleboro, where they post updates about community businesses, news and events.
June weather was just normal
June turned out to be fairly typical for both temperatures and rain, Attleboro Water Department records show. The average daily high temp was 79, which is just 1 degree above normal. The highest temp was 92 for two consecutive days at the end of the month. The average daily low was 57, which is 1 degree below typical. The lowest temperature was 48. Rain fell on nine days, totalline 4.13 inches, with about half that coming from two storms. The total average rainfall was near average.