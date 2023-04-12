Fishing derby this Saturday
The Frank T. Zarek Memorial fishing derby, presented by the Attleboro Elks, will take place Saturday morning. The event is open to kids ages 3-13 in the Attleboro area. Participants are invited to try their luck catching a fish in local waters and compete to win prizes for heaviest freshwater fish, longest freshwater fish and longest trout. Weigh-ins will take place at 11 a.m. at the Attleboro Elks lodge, 887 South Main St. Afterward, there will be a picnic for participants with free hot dogs and chips.
Take the plunge for a good cause
The 5th annual Lions’ Polar Plunge, presented by the Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham Lions Clubs, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Pearl in Wrentham. The event will raise funds for the Mass. Lions Eye Research Fund. Participants are encouraged to come in costume, and prizes will be awarded for creativity and originality. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and food will also be provided. To register as a participant or to sponsor this event, visit norfolkmalions.org/lionspolarplunge.
New firefighters in Norton
The Norton Fire Department recently welcomed two new firefighters. Robert Cormier and Kyle Cameron were sworn in April 3 at the department by Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst. Cormier is a lifelong Norton resident with experience as an EMT and volunteer call firefighter in Plainville. Cameron grew up in Attleboro and has also worked as an EMT. His brother is a firefighter in Attleboro and his father is a district fire chief. Both Cormier and Cameron will now participate in a four-week orientation before being assigned a shift and participating in a recruit training program.
Learn about early cars in Attleboro
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, will host David Setterland, early automobile historian, for a free talk from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Setterland will present “Early Automobile Makers of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.” Also featured will be his collection of early automobile prints and paintings. Contact the museum for more information at 508-222-3918 or at director@industrialmuseum.com.
What’s your carbon footprint?
The Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 900 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, will host a carbon footprint fair from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Visitors will learn about their carbon footprint as well as solar panels, heat pumps and reducing their footprint through dietary changes. Local vendors will be present. Free coffee and snacks will be provided.