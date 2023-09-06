Flea markets planned in Norton
The Norton Historical Society will hold the first of two fall flea markets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday behind the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., weather permitting. A second market is scheduled on Oct. 7 at the same location. Those interested in participating as vendors should contact the society at 508-285-7070 or at nortonhistoricalsociety@verizon.net to reserve a space. A $20 vendor fee will be collected the day of the market.
Council for Children starting fall drive
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s fall donation drive kicks off this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at a new location, Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St., North Attleboro. Accepted items include clothes and household textiles, which should be gathered in bags. Books will also be accepted. All donated items will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. Additional dates are scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, 23 and 30 and Oct. 1, 14 and 22 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 4. For more info, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777 or at brenna.vachon@gmail.com.
Catch Jumpin’ Juba Thursday at Capron Park
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park with Jumpin’ Juba performing. Jumpin’ Juba mixes regional blues from Chicago, Memphis and New Orleans with rootsy rock & roll, jazz, calypso, and Latin flavors. Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band wraps up the concerts Sept. 14.
Preserve RI announces Rhody Award winners
Preserve Rhode Island recently announced the winners of the 2023 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation, honoring a range of projects and people across the state. Ten awards were handed out across five categories. Earning the Preservation Project Award were projects at Unity Park in Bristol, Broadmoor in Narragansett, St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth and Copley Chambers and Paragon Mill in Providence. The Community Impact Award was given to Haus of Glitter in Providence. Jeff and Abby Boal of Fox Hill Farm in Jamestown and Natasha Harrison and Ben Randall of ILZRO House in Foster received the Homeowners Award. The Stewardship Award was given to the city of Pawtucket for their restoration and care of the Slater Park Looff Carousel, while the Antionette F. Downing Volunteer Award was given to J. Hogue, creator of the website ArtinRuins. Award honorees will be celebrated at a reception and ceremony from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at the United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly. For more info go to preserveri.org.