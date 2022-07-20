Kids Day includes food, backpack drive
North Attleboro Kids Day, an annual festival held by the North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, kicks off Thursday at the middle school and will continue through Sunday. Among its many programs is one that supports area residents in need, the North Attleboro Food Access Collaborative’s Food and Backpack Drive. The drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. through Saturday, though the carnival itself runs through Sunday. Donations of backpacks, school supplies and/or food, such as tuna, chicken, soups, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, cereal and individually wrapped snacks are sought. Donations earn you free raffle tickets to win a family four-pack for Kids Day. More information about the festival is available at nakidsday.com.
‘Nowhere Girl’ author makes virtual visit
Cheryl Diamond, author of “Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood,” will be holding a virtual author talk with the Norton Public Library at 2 p.m. Thursday. The memoir describes Diamond’s experience growing up on the run from international law enforcement. She will also be doing in a Q&A and the event is open to everyone. Library officials hope that it will encourage participation in its virtual Book Beats Book Club, which reads one book every two months. “Nowhere Girl” is the most recent book selection. “While we hope it would encourage people to join, we’re also happy to have engagement from non group members too,” said Amanda Viana, assistant director at the library. To register for Thursday’s event or find more information about the book club, visit nortonlibrary.org.
North summer concert series returns
A reminder that the North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free summer concert series is set to begin Thursday with a show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park gazebo in the downtown. Mind Left Body, a Grateful Dead cover band, will be performing in place of School of Rock, who are unfortunately unable to make it. There will also be food and refreshments from Burrito Bowl food truck, Del’s Lemonade and Palagis Ice Cream. The concert is open to all, and attendees are reminded that they need to bring their own chair or blanket.