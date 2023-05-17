Foxboro Jaycees’ spring fair returns
The Foxboro Jaycees’ annual Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Town Common. The Jaycees hold two vendor fairs each year, one in the spring and one in the fall, to raise money for their many community programs, such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Caroling on the Common, Sand for Seniors and more. In addition to area artists, crafters and vendors selling a variety of products, the event will include raffles and a free kids bouncy house. An up-to-date list of vendors can be found at foxborojaycees.org.
Norton Historical Society to hold yard sale
The Norton Historical Society’s yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. Vendors are welcome but must bring their own tables. The fee is $20 and can be paid the day of the market. To reserve a spot, call 508-285-7070.
Tag sale Saturday at history museum in Taunton
The Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton, will hold a tag sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Look for gently-used housewares, décor, furnishing, books and more. Proceeds will support museum exhibits and programs. There is no entry fee.
Join the Youth Climate Council
Massachusetts high school students are invited to apply to the state’s new Youth Climate Council. Announced by Gov. Maura Healey and Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer late last month, the council will advise the governor and the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience on policy and community resilience. “These are the people who will be living with the decisions we make today, and we need them at the table,” Hoffer said in a press release, referring to students. Applications are open to high school students in their freshman, sophomore and junior years. The application can be found at mass.gov/forms/apply-for-the-youth-climate-council. Deadline to apply is Friday.
Seekonk photo contest still open
The deadline for the annual nature photo contest presented by the Seekonk Public Library and Seekonk Land Conservation Trust has been extended to May 22. The contest invites participants to submit digital photos taken at one of six locations in the Seekonk area: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Cushing Conservation Area, Edna Martin Wildlife Refuge, Gammino Pond Conservation Area, Runnins River Trail and Seekonk Meadows. Finalists will have their photos uploaded to a public Flickr gallery, as well as be honored at a final reception in June. Nine finalists will be selected in multiple age categories. To submit a photo, go to seekonkpl.org/photo.