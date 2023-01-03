Zoom in on bestselling YA authors
Foxboro’s Boyden Public Library will present a Zoom talk with bestselling young adult authors Maureen Johnson and Jennifer Lynn Barnes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Teens and adults are welcome to take part. The talk is being presented in collaboration with Tewksbury and several other public libraries. Register to receive the link at tinyurl.com/boydenjohnson.
Take a virtual tour of Warren mill
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton will share a video tour of Gray’s Grist Mill in Warren at 2 p.m., Friday. The tour is the museum’s latest Virtual Visit monthly event, which are free to the public. It features virtual tours of a historic site or museum in the Old Colony area of southeastern Massachusetts, which once included the Plymouth Colony. Also included in the event is a live Q-and-A with a guest speaker via Zoom. Preregistration is required to receive a link to the event. Register online at oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/event/virtual-visit-to-grays-grist-mill. For more information or for assistance registering for the event, call 508-822-1622.
Proctor Mansion Inn plans open house
The Proctor Mansion Inn in Wrentham will hold a Winter Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The mansion was originally constructed in 1861 by industrialist Thomas Proctor and was converted into a restaurant and inn 14 years ago. The open house will provide attendees with a look at a unique and historic space, including the recently renovated carriage house now used as an event space. Contact the inn with any questions at 877-384-1861.
Wanted: Wintry Attleboro photos
Attleboro residents can see a photograph they took featured in the city’s newsletter, thanks to a new contest taking place this month. The city is looking for a photo that captures Attleboro in winter to be featured as the header image in the February newsletter. The winning image will also appear on the city’s Facebook page. Submissions, which should be 1640 x 924 pixels and can be emailed to kaylynlockyer@cityofattleboro.us.