He’ll bang on his drum all day
Foxboro native Corey Hall will be drumming this Sunday at INKcarceration, a metal festival in Mansfield, Ohio. A recent graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Hall was given the opportunity to take part in the festival through the Berklee Popular Music Institute, a three-semester class at the school. The class brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals. Hall will be performing as the drummer for Boston-based band Clifford. “As someone who grew up on progressive rock and metal, it has been a lifelong dream of mine to perform this music in front of a large crowd,” he said. “I also have been looking up to the members of Clifford since I discovered them, and now I can proudly say they are my band mates and friends.” For more info on the band, visit cliffordband.wixsite.com/music.
Farmers market in Attleboro Saturday
The Attleboro Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118). The market is in the back field of the shrine’s overflow parking lot. Each week has a different set of local vendors, farmers and food trucks, and dogs are allowed. This Saturday, the SE Mass Paws of Comfort Lions Club will have raffles and toys for the kids, and you can learn about volunteering with the Lions to support the community.
Help troops get homes
The Massachusetts-based nonprofit Homes For Our Troops is holding its 5th Annual Day of Giving on Monday, July 17. The organization is hoping to raise $400,000 in 24 hours to help advance its mission of building specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. This year the Champion Family Foundation is matching donations up to $50,000. Since 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to veterans, and HFOT has built over 360 homes nationwide. Donate at www.hfotusa.org/donate.
Release ladybugs in Attleboro
The Attleboro Community Garden’s seventh annual Ladybug Release will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the garden, located at Mechanic Street and Riverbank Road. The rain-or-shine event is open to all ages, though children are especially welcome. It will be led by Danielle Cournoyer, proprietor of Modern Homestead and Gardens. In addition to the release of thousands of ladybugs in the garden, there will also be a short talk on good bugs for the garden. The event is free but there will be tote bags for sale. More info: attleborocommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Hot dog!
The Foxboro Senior Center is celebrating National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, July 19. Come down to the center at 75 Central St. to enjoy a quarter-pound Pearl All Beef Frank with friends at one of two seatings, 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to select their seating time in advance. Cost is $2. More info: 508-543-7336.