‘Stakes are High’ again in Foxboro
Volunteers from the Foxboro Jaycees spent much of last Friday planting more than 14,000 flags on Foxboro Common for their annual “The Stakes are High” event. This is the fourth year that the Jaycees have planted flags, which commemorate Massachusetts residents who have died due to opioid overdose. Flags are grouped by color to represent each individual death from each year, spanning from 2015 through 2021. Kris Long, who has led the event each year since the Jaycees began doing it, said her goals are to raise awareness, get people to talk, and get better understanding and education about opioid addiction. “Not one town in this country has not been impacted by addiction,” Long said. “It doesn’t discriminate.” In a further effort to commemorate the effect of addiction on the community, there will be a special event taking place at 10 a.m. Sunday on Foxboro Common. Individuals impacted by the crisis will speak and the event will end with a ceremonial pulling up of the flags. There will also be resource tables for event attendees.
Holiday fair season is coming
Holiday fair season is coming to the Attleboro area, and The Sun Chronicle will again be running its listing of fairs, bazaars and suppers put on by area churches and other non-profits. We will again be working with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, so if you are not on the list AAIC compiles and want to be on ours, send details of your event to kross@thesunchronicle.com. Include the name of the event, place, times, and any pertinent details of what visitors can expect. Items are subject to editing. Please submit by Monday, Aug. 29. We’ll publish the list sometime in September.
Chorus to hold open rehearsal
The Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus is holding an open rehearsal from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at First Congregational Church, 785 South Main St., Raynham. New singers are invited to come sing with the chorus as well as learn about becoming a member. Brief, informal auditions will take place following the rehearsal. Singers of all vocal types are welcome. The SMFC is rehearsing for its 2022 holiday concert, “The Carols of Christmas.” Rehearsals will take place weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the church. For more information about auditioning, or about the concert, visit smfconline.org.