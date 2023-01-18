In Plainville, a ‘perfect’ cribbage hand
Foxboro resident Fran Smith, 83, recently got a big, welcome surprise at the Plainville Senior Center — drawing a “perfect hand” in cribbage. The perfect hnad is worth the maximum score of 29 points and consists of all four 5 cards and a jack. The odds of getting one are about 1 in 200,000. “My husband played his whole life, God rest his soul, and never got one,” said Smith. She has been playing cribbage for about 50 years, ever since her husband first introduced it to her, and this is her first perfect hand. “It’s good for the brain, gives it a little exercise,” Smith said of cribbage. She now plays twice weekly at the Plainville and Foxboro senior centers. The Plainville cribbage group meets every Monday, the one in Foxboro every Friday morning.
Norton Night for skiers
Blue Hills Ski Area is having a Norton Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Fifty tickets will be available at a discounted rate to Norton residents. They’re $30 plus $25 rentals. Participants must register in advance with Norton Parks and Recreation at fdurant@nortonmaus.com.
Meals on Wheels volunteers needed
HESSCO Elder Services, which serves 12 communities in south Norfolk County, including Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk, is looking for volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program. Drivers spend about one hour per week, from 11 a.m. to noon, on a day of their choosing delivering meals to older individuals. Contact Jayne Davis at jdavis@hessco.org or call 781-784-4944, ext. 214 if you are interested.
Attleboro water report available
Attleboro residents can now access the city’s 2022 Water Quality Report. It provides an overview of recent changes and ongoing projects relating to the city’s water, as well as a list of potential contaminants and their levels. This year’s report, along with all reports dating to the year 2002, can be accessed at cityofattleboro.us. For more information about the report or to request a paper copy, contact the water department at 774-203-1850 or water1@cityofattleboro.us.
Firefighters promoted
Two Plainville firefighters have been promoted to lieutenant. Devin Eisele and Drew Tellen became lieutenants on Jan. 1, according to the fire department.