Foxboro residents get free Super Bowl trip
Siblings Juliann and Joseph Abdou, lifelong Foxboro residents and military veterans, were recently surprised with free tickets and a trip to Super Bowl LVII, courtesy of Robert Kraft, Patriots chairman and CEO. Juliann served in the Air Force and Joseph in the Marines. They were invited to Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium in January, where Kraft presented Juliann and her mother Denise with the tickets. The siblings were able to enjoy a weekend in Arizona that ended with the Super Bowl game on Sunday.
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will hold a contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15. The money will be used to cover basic expenses for the society, with the remainder paying the performers.
Visit Capron Park Zoo for free
You can visit Capron Park Zoo, 201 County St., Attleboro, free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday thanks to the Highland Street Foundation. The foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of children, is providing free admission to a number of Massachusetts attractions this school vacation week through its Winter Camp program. For more information about the program, including a full list of attractions and dates, visit highlandstreet.org/programs/community-events/winter-camp.
Craft swap at Richards Library in North
The Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St., will hold a craft supply swap Saturday. Donations of unused supplies such as yarn, paint and paper beads can be dropped off at the circulation desk Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who drop off supplies will receive special VIP tickets. The swap will be open to ticket holders only from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., but will open to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. Leftover items will be kept for library programs or donated to other area organizations.