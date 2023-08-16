Foxboro High seniors earn scholarships
Five members of Foxboro High School’s class of 2023 — Casey Dahl, Payton Francis, Lauren Lavallee, Dan O’Malley and Peter Souaiden — each will receive a 2023 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship worth $5,000 from the Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund. The students and their families celebrated their academic accomplishments as guests of the Kraft Family at the Thursday Patriots preseason opener against the Houston Texans. The students were personally congratulated by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, watched pregame warmups from the sideline and enjoyed the game from club seats.
Learn about UFOs in New England
Unidentified flying objects have long captured the public imagination. Learn about these strange phenomena in relation to the history of UFOs in New England with Ronny Le Blanc, author and star of Travel Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at norfolkpl.org.
Splash pad fun at zoo Wednesday
The last Splash Pad Night of the summer is taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Capron Park Zoo on County Street in Attleboro. There will be food trucks, music by DJ Ruth, and a chance to see the animals. Bliss Bros., a co-sponsor of the event, will provide ice cream. Cost is $5, with those 3 and under free. The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Capron Park Zoo.
Annual BGCMS golf tourney coming up
A reminder that the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South’s annual Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 at LeBaron Hills Country Club, 183 Rhode Island Road, Lakeville. This event is a fundraiser for the BGCMS, which serves nearly 2,500 children ages 5-18 from communities across Southeastern Mass. Register a foursome to golf or view more info at bgcmetrosouth.org/drive-fore-youth-golf-classic.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. There will be grilled lunch provided on the course, as well as a cocktail reception at 2 p.m. and steak tip buffet at 3, followed by the awards ceremony at 3:30. The tournament will include three on-course contests with their own prizes, including the hole-in-one contest that offers a prize of $25,000 for the golfer and $25,000 for the club. For more information, contact Kelsey Tabela-Baxter at ktabelabaxter@bgcmetrosouth.org or at 508-812-3119 ext. 133.