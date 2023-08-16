Five members of Foxboro High School’s class of 2023 — Casey Dahl, Payton Francis, Lauren Lavallee, Dan O’Malley and Peter Souaiden — each will receive a 2023 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship worth $5,000 from the Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund. The students and their families celebrated their academic accomplishments as guests of the Kraft Family at the Thursday Patriots preseason opener against the Houston Texans. The students were personally congratulated by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, watched pregame warmups from the sideline and enjoyed the game from club seats.