Foxboro seniors visit Beacon Hill
A group of seniors from the Foxboro Council on Aging paid a visit to the Massachusetts Statehouse last month. Seniors were invited by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, to take a tour of the building, which included a visit to Senate Chambers and the Senate reading room as well as House Chambers, the Statehouse library and the grand staircase. The visit was facilitated by Kate Fennyery, COA case worker, and Christina Shewry, COA program coordinator.
Cruise on down to Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club’s cruise-in car shows continue this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. outside Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The shows will continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19. Canned good donations are welcome when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot.
Rock out for a good cause
Music Drives Us’ third annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-In — A Night to Rock fundraising event will take place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 875 South Main St., Mansfield. The live, drive-in event is a tribute to classic rock and heavy metal, and will feature a performance by Generation 3, with guest performances by Mission to Sleep and Carpathia. The event also raises money for Music Drives Us, a nonprofit that supports music education throughout New England. This year, all proceeds from the event will benefit the after-school music program at Jordan/Jackson Elementary School in Mansfield. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase in advance, go to musicdrivesus.org.
Tickets on sale for Triboro Youth summer season
Tickets for the Triboro Youth Theatre’s summer season are now on sale. TYT productions feature local youth ages 4 through seniors in high school. The season includes two shows: “Finding Nemo Jr.” and “Matilda the Musical.” Performances of “Finding Nemo, Jr.” are scheduled for 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22. “Matilda the Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6. All performances will take place at Thacher Elementary School, 160 James St., Attleboro. Reserve tickets ahead of time through ShowTix4U. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door 60 minutes before the start of the performance. TYT will also present a Senior Showcase, featuring music performed by the Class of 2023, at 7 p.m. July 28, at the Thacher School. More info to come. Email info@triboroyouththeatre.org with any questions.