Gillette hosts movie night for cancer patients
Gillette Stadium hosted an event for childhood cancer patients and their families on Sept. 28. At “Box Car Movie Night,” attendees from Boston Children’s Hospital, MassGeneral Hospital for Children and Hasbro Children’s Hospital designed their own box cars before watching a movie. The event was a partnership between nonprofit Binkeez for Comfort and the New England Revolution. Revolution players Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell and Brad Knighton joined patients and families in constructing box cars and Binkeez for Comfort provided blankets.
Local author to speak in Rehoboth
Edward Achorn, author of three books about American history and a Rehoboth resident, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave., Rehoboth. Achorn will discuss his latest book, “Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln,” named one of the Best Books of 2020 by Economist magazine. The presentation will last about 50 minutes and be followed by a Q&A and signing. Achorn is the latest guest in the museum’s 2022 Speaker Series. Ted Reinstein, author and WCVB-TV reporter, spoke last month. To reserve free tickets for Achorn’s talk and see other upcoming speakers, visit rehobothantiquarian.org/carpenter-museum/speaker-series.
Local police will hold auctions
Two area police departments are holding bike auctions this weekend. Attleboro will hold its at 10 a.m. Saturday at the police station garage, 12 Union St. North Attleboro’s auction is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the police station, 102 South Washington St. A preview of items begins at 8:30 a.m. Along with bikes, the department will be auctioning off unclaimed evidence. In past auctions, that has included scooters, motorcycles, jewelry, coins, knives, stolen merchandise and more. Attendees should use the East Street entrance. For more information, contact JWG Auctioneer, the group organizing the auction, at 774-340-8570.
Flu shots for Attleboro residents
Attleboro residents can protect themselves during flu season with free influenza vaccines, being offered this month at the health department in City Hall, 77 Park St. Supplies are limited. Residents are asked to make an appointment at home.color.com/vaccine/register/attleboro. Appointments are available through Oct. 21.