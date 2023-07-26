FHS student attends prestigious music program
Curtis Raymond, a student at Foxboro High School, studied music this month at the prestigious Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Door County, Wisc. Raymond joined 57 other young musicians from across the country in a two-week residency course focusing on symphony and chamber music. As part of the course, students performed in seven concerts alongside their teachers to a paying audience. Birch Creek runs four two-week residency courses each summer focusing on different kinds of music. They are open to students in grades 7-12.
Cruise on down to Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 cruise-in car shows continue this Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. outside Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro. Canned food donations are welcomed when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot. The shows continue through Oct. 19. The next one after Thursday’s is Aug. 17. The shows are sponsored by Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Bass Pro Shops and Patriot Place.
Taunton offers summer concerts
The Downtown Taunton Foundation and Trescott Street Gallery are holding a free summer concert series at Liberty and Union Park across from city hall at 78 Main St. Shows are set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28 (The Reminisants) and Aug. 11 (The Freeze Pops). Free parking is available in metered spaces after 6 p.m., in the public lot on Cedar Street, and in the public lot behind City Hall. The public restroom at city hall will be open during the events.
Dig safe all summer long
Though National Safe Digging Month was April, residents should still keep in mind safety while digging, especially during summer’s busy construction months. National Grid reminds customers to call 811 before starting any digging project, no matter the size. In fact, state law requires that 811 be contacted a few days prior to beginning any project involving excavation. “Four in 10 U.S. homeowners who are planning to dig on their property this year will not contact 811 at least a few days in advance. That’s more than 49 million Americans who are putting themselves at serious risk of personal injury and utility service interruptions,” said Mark Prewitt of National Grid. For more information or to contact 811 online, visit 811beforeyoudig.com.