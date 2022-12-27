Foxboro theater seeks donations
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is making an appeal for donations to reach its goal of raising $10,000 by the end of the year for the theater’s Community Access Fund. The fund makes theater more accessible to those with less resources. It subsidizes the cost of performing on the theater stage for organizations, performing groups, small businesses and individuals with limited budgets. And it provides free tickets to groups and individuals in need. As of Dec. 16, the theater had raised $5,185 for the fund. Donations can be made online at orpheum.org/donate.html; through Venmo, where the theater can be found under @marilynrodmanpac; or by check. Checks can be to mailed to MRPAC, 1 School St., Foxboro, Mass., 02035.
Book club opportunity for Foxboro teens
Foxboro’s Boyden Library recently launched a new book club for teens. The first book selection is “The Rumor Game” by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, a young adult contemporary thriller. Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the circulation desk. The club will hold its first meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the library, 10 Bird St. Interested teens can also find the club on Instagram, @boydenteenbookclub.
Help those in need stay warm this winter
Thompson Realty Group, a local real estate consultant, is collecting donations for its “Stay Warm, Attleboro” winter coat drive. The group is seeking donations of new and used coats and jackets to give to families in need. Donations can be dropped off at their office, 272 County St., Suite 1 through Jan. 31.
Inflation affects holiday meals
Money-conscious residents may have noticed the effects of inflation in all their holiday shopping this year — including grocery shopping. According to the “Christmas Dinner Index,” published by Tridge, the average American holiday dinner — which they defined as including turkey, ham, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and stuffing — will cost a third more this year than in the previous year. The U.S. wholesale price of ham rose by an average of 75%, according to the report. Disruptions due to the war in Ukraine were the primary cause of price inflation, but high fertilizer and labor costs and severe weather conditions have also contributed.