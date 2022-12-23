Chip off the old police block
Retired Foxboro Police Chief Edward O’Leary got the chance this week to formally congratulate his son on becoming a full-time police officer on the department he once led. Alexander O’Leary, who has been a part-time Foxboro officer since 2006, was sworn in for full-time duty Monday. He has also worked full-time for 15 years with Boston Medical Center Public Safety, where he rose to be a lieutenant. Edward O’Leary retired in 2016 after nearly 40 years on the job. He was one of the state’s longest serving police chiefs.
And the winners are ...
The city of Attleboro recently announced the winners of its Holiday Wreath Creations contest. Awards were given in four categories. The wreath titled “In Memory of Silvina and Antonio Andrade” won both the Best Theme and Most Holiday Spirit awards while one titled “Happy Holidays from Attleboro Firefighters Local 848” was recognized as both the Most Unique and Best Decorated. The “Row of Wreaths” has been on display in Capron Park over the past week. The winners were determined by a community vote.
Girl Scouts help out Christmas Is For Kids
Members of Wrentham Girl Scout Troop 977 volunteered with the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children earlier this month. Scouts made tie blankets and collected toys to benefit the council’s Christmas Is For Kids program, which distributes gifts to children in the Attleboro area who would otherwise go without. Scouts also donated wrapping paper for families to wrap the gifts with. The Girl Scouts of Southern New England says the troop enjoyed volunteering in a way that helped kids their own age.
Puppet shows and a demonstration in Mansfield
John McDonogh’s Pumpernickel Puppets will perform two shows at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. McDonogh will use a variety of puppets in his performances of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” and “The Lion and the Mouse.” Performances will be followed by a demonstration with behind-the-scenes insights on puppetry. The program is recommended for children 3 and older. No registration is required.