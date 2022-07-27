Free summer concerts continue in North
North Attleboro’s free summer concert series continues Thursday evening with a performance by the Willie J. Laws Band, which plays Texas-inspired R&B, country and blues/funk music. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Gazebo, 43 South Washington St. Rain date is Aug. 2. Along with music, look for the Burrito Bowl food truck, Del’s Lemonade and Palagis Ice Cream. Attendees should bring their own lawn chair or blanket or both.
Hockomock Y to hold BBQ and Family Nights
The Hockomock Area YMCA is marking its 50th anniversary this year, and to celebrate it’s holding a series of Summer BBQ and Family Nights that are free and open to the public. Each of the three area branches, located in Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro, will hold its own event, but all will take place at the same time, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The events will include swimming, music, field games, a bouncy house and a cookout, among other things. The branches are located at 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro; 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin; and 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro. The Y asks that you register to participate. Registration information, as well as more info about the event, can be found at hockymca.org/50-years.
Fundraiser for Norton cheerleaders
Norton High School cheerleaders are planning their first fundraising event of the season, a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Tavern on the Hill Restaurant, 336 Old Colony Road, Norton. Members of the community are encouraged to come and support the team while coming away with a clean ride. Donations will also be accepted at the event.
Summer raffles at Norton library
Summer raffles have begun at the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. Through Aug. 19, patrons can earn one raffle ticket for each checkout at the library. Enter your tickets to win a gift card from one of many participating area businesses, including Goat City Pub and Flaky Crust Pies, both in Norton. This raffle is just one of many fun summer programs offered at the library, and the library’s Summer Reading Program also includes raffles. More info: nortonlibrary.org.