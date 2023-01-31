Free COVID clinic Friday in Attleboro
The first of three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered by the city of Attleboro will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 77 Park St.. Participation is free and open to those 6 months and older. Additionally, participants will receive $75 gift cards while supplies last, provided that they are Massachusetts residents. Walk-ins are welcome or register ahead of time by following the link at the city’s official Instagram page: @cityofattleboro. First doses, second doses and booster shots will all be offered. ID and health insurance is not required.
Learn all about Deborah Sampson
The Plainville Historical Commission, 136 South St., will welcome Janet Parnes from Historical Portrayals by Lady J from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Parnes will perform as Deborah Sampson, an 18th-century Massachusetts woman who disguised herself as a man in order to fight in the Revolutionary War. Parnes will present her story and answer audience questions in character. The event is free and appropriate for ages 7 and up.
Financial seminar geared to special needs families
The Hockomock Area YMCA’s series of seminars on financial wellness for families of individuals with special needs continues with a presentation from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin. Topics will include Social Security, SSDI and the Able Act. The workshop is free but registration is required. Call 508-528-8708 or visit hockymca.org. The financial wellness series, which began in April 2022, is a collaboration between the Hockomock Area YMCA Integration Initiative and the Moody Street Group. Presentations take place monthly through June, and will include topics such as long term care and retirement, wills and trusts, and guardianship transition planning.
Mansfield COA seeking feedback
Wednesday is the final day to respond to the Mansfield Council on Aging’s program survey. The town is seeking feedback from town seniors and visitors to develop future programs, classes and activities to offer to seniors of all ages. The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/mcaps. It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and includes questions about current programs and services, transportation and individual interests. Responses can be given anonymously.