Free document shredding in Wrentham
A free document shredding event for Norfolk County residents is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at St. Mary’s Church, 130 South St., Wrentham. The event will be hosted by Michael Morrissey, Norfolk County district attorney, and is aimed at helping to prevent identity theft. “One obvious way to prevent identity theft is to destroy your sensitive documents rather than put them at the curb for collection, where any passerby could take them,” Morrissey said. There is no weight limit for the documents and no need to remove staples, elastics or paper clips.
How the Ten Mile River shaped Attleboro
Ben Cote of Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed will present “Ten Mile: The River That Built This City” at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. The free presentation will focus on the role the Ten Mile River has played in shaping the city of Attleboro. The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society is sponsoring the talk along with Friends of the Ten Mile.
Wrentham residents asked for their input
Wrentham is inviting residents to give feedback on the final draft of “Vision of Tomorrow: Wrentham Master Plan 2030” in a new online survey. The plan will shape local decision-making for the next decade, providing guidelines for town growth. Its final draft was developed over the past two years by the town and its regional planning agency, Metropolitan Area Planning Council, with community input. To complete the survey or access the draft plan, visit mapc.org/resource-library/wrentham-master-plan. All responses are confidential. Deadline to submit one is Oct. 31.
Seekonk Fire promotes two
Two members of the Seekonk Fire Department have been promoted. Lt. Adam Dalessio is now a captain and firefighter Douglas Young is a lieutenant. The police department’s newest member, Kyle Herman, was sworn in for duty.