Fun, fitness on tap for Attleboro residents
The Bartek Recreation Center, 81 Pine St., Attleboro, recently began offering two free new programs to city residents. Those 8-17 years old who are enrolled in school can use the Attleboro Youth Center, open from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Beginning Dec. 2, it will also be open 2:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays. Center activities include basketball, soccer, computer and Xbox games, table games and more — all supervised by experienced staff. For residents of all ages, the rec center will open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for Family Open Gym. Residents can drop byfor supervised open gym and recreation activities. Open gym will be held through mid-April. Contact Tim Killon, program coordinator, with questions at 774-203-1889 ext. 6 or at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
North Historical Society to hold yard sale
The North Attleboro Historical Society will be holding an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St. Parking will be available behind the schoolhouse. A variety of new, old and antique items will be on offer at the sale. Images of some available items can be found on the society’s Facebook page, nahistorical. Reasonable offers are accepted and encouraged. Funds raised go to maintaining the historic Little Red Schoolhouse and the adjacent Woodcock Garrison House.
Golf fundraiser raises $75K for Boys, Girls Clubs
A recent golf fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South raised a record $75,000. The fundraiser, which took place late August, was supported by nearly 40 sponsors. Almost 140 golfers participated in the scramble-style tournament. “This golf outing has been a critical fundraiser to fuel our mission to provide safe and enriching programs for hundreds of kids every single day,” said Monica Lombardo, the club’s vice president and chief advancement officer. Club programs are available to area youth and include health and nutrition, teen sports, fitness and summer recreation.