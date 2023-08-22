Fun night planned in Mansfield
Mansfield residents — and visitors — can look forward to a fun-filled night on Wednesday. First, Fulton Park will be hosting live music, food and free paddle boating from 6 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by the Irish American Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or lawn chairs. Following that event, the town’s final showing in the “Movies under the Stars” outdoor series is set to begin at 8 on the South Common. The movie will be “DC League of Super Pets.” It’s rated PG and runs about 110 minutes. Music, food and paddle boats are organized by the Downtown Committee. “Movies under the Stars” is presented by Parks and Recreation.
State holding Low Plate Lottery through Aug. 31
There is still time to apply for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles 2023 Low Plate Lottery. Applicants will be eligible to win one of 191 low number license plates including 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400 and 8511. There is no fee to apply, however winners will be required to pay a special plate fee in addition to standard registration fee. Only Massachusetts residents with an active, registered and insured passenger vehicle are eligible. Only one entry will be accepted per applicant. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Go to Mass.gov/RMV.
LIVESTRONG returns to Hock YMCA
New sessions of LIVESTRONG, a free program for cancer survivors run by the Hockomock YMCA, will begin next month. The program meets for 90 minutes twice a week for 12 weeks and is available at all Hock Y branches. Its focus is to help survivors regain health, build strength and connect with other survivors. All classes will start the week of Sept. 11. Classes are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays at the Franklin branch, 45 Forge Hill Road; 10:30 a.m. to noon and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Foxboro branch, 67 Mechanic St.; and 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the North Attleboro branch, 300 Elmwood St. Participants will receive a free family membership to the Y for the duration of the program. For more info or to enroll, contact Jackie Robinson at 508-772-1310 or at jackier@hockymca.org.