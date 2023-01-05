Gary Mirliss drive Saturday
The 19th annual Gary Mirliss Memorial Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Registry is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at King Philip Middle School on King Street in Norfolk. Mirliss, a Norfolk resident who was known for helping others, died of leukemia in 2001. The drive supports cancer patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston. To register to donate, visit https://donor.kraftfamilyblooddonorcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/3118.
North, Plainville get ‘Manny Tubes’
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club recently donated “Manny Tubes,” inflatable tubes for use in aquatic rescues, to the towns’ police departments. The tubes were purchased from the Manny 267 Foundation, founded in memory of Worcester police officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia, who died in an aquatic rescue attempt. Police officers are typically the first responders in aquatic rescue situations, according to Dawn DaCosta, president at the Rotary Club, but they can often be unprepared due to antiquated equipment and lack of training. DaCosta is also the teen and community outreach director at the Hockomock Area YMCA, where there are plans in the works to hold aquatics training for all North Attleboro and Plainville police officers at the Y’s pool. For more information about the Manny 267 Foundation and “Manny Tubes,” visit 267foundation.org.
Taunton museum seeks photos
Saturday is “Photo Scanning Day” at the Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton. Area residents can stop by during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with any photos they have that were taken in the Taunton area. The museum will scan them to add to their digital collection, and any resident who donates a photo gets free admission to the museum. Photos of people, events, landmarks, holidays and more are welcome. All photos will be returned.
FoxTales returning to Rodman Center
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for January is “That Magic Moment: Moments That Shaped Our Lives.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. Keep an eye on the theater’s Instagram, @marilynrodmanpac, where they plan to announce the featured storytellers at the event.