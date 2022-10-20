Get crafty in Rehoboth Saturday
Rehoboth’s annual Crafters’ Marketplace is taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Historic Rehoboth Village, 4 Locust Ave. More than 30 artists and crafters will be set up at the Blanding Public Library, the Rehoboth Congregational Church and the Carpenter Museum. In addition, there will be a vendors’ item raffle at the library and a bake sale at the museum. All proceeds from the raffle and sale will benefit community programs and events at the Carpenter Museum. Both admission and parking at the marketplace will be free.
Attleboro Fire to hold open house
The Attleboro Fire Department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Attleboro Fire Station, 1476 West St. Attendees can meet firefighters, learn about fire safety and check out apparatus on display. The event is family friendly and will include coloring books, trinkets and more for kids. For more information, call 508-922-4394.
Ted Reinstein coming to Plainville
Ted Reinstein, author and reporter for “Chronicle” on Channel 5 in Boston, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at Plainville Town Hall, 190 South St. Reinstein will discuss his first book, “New England Notebook: One Reporter, Six States, Uncommon Stories,” a collection of fun facts, stories and anecdotes about the region. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time as space is limited. To reserve, contact the Plainville Historical Commission at 508-699-2082 or phc@plainville.ma.us, or reach out via Facebook, where the commission can be found under its name. The presentation is co-sponsored by the commission and the Plainville Council on Aging and is free to the public.
Donate to help area youth
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is holding a donation drive this fall. Clothes and other goods collected will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs to area children. Donations of clothing, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories are needed. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, with an additional and final collection scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26. For more information, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.