Get into the Super Bowl spirit
Get ready for the Super Bowl this week with the Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro. The library, located at 118 North Washington St., has a display including numerous books on football to check out. Also available are coloring and activity sheets and polls where you can vote on your favorite game time food and which team you think will win on Sunday.
Lions looking for ‘Sweet Dreams’ pajamas
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club will collect donations for their third annual “Sweet Dreams” pajama drive. “Each child has the right to get the sleep they need in order to feel safe and have the security they need,” said Joan Hoyt, club member. The club is seeking donations of pajamas for children from infancy to age 18. They will deliver donations to children most in need in collaboration with local churches and community organizations. Donations can be dropped off at the Attleboro VFW post, 122 Park St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Pick-up is also available. Contact Gail Girard at 401-334-0169 or at neviemtlakes@yahoo.com for more information.
FoxTales returns to Rodman Center this Thursday
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for February is “We Love Love: True Love Stories.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The next FoxTales program will take place March 30, and will be themed around American experiences. For information on how to become involved in the program as a storyteller, contact Jared Craig at foxtales02035@gmail.com.
Hey students, who’s your favorite governor?
The deadline has been extended for an essay contest for Massachusetts students sponsored by Gov. Maura T. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll. It is a tradition for both the governor and lieutenant governor to hang a portrait of a former governor in their office at the Statehouse. Students can select which portrait to hang through the contest. It’s open to all Massachusetts students, and the winner will not only get to see their chosen governor’s portrait hung but can also come to the Statehouse and meet with Healey and Driscoll. Students are asked to submit an essay of no more than 600 words that responds to the question: “Which former Massachusetts governor inspires you the most, and why should their portrait hang in the Governor or Lieutenant Governor’s office?” Deadline for the essays is now 11:59 p.m. this Friday. More info: mass.gov/forms/governors-portrait-essay-contest.