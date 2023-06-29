Get traffic info from MassDOT
With many preparing to travel for the long holiday weekend, drivers have plenty of sources for information on Massachusetts traffic conditions. They can dial 511 before heading out and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit www.mass511.com for real-time traffic and incident advisory info, access to traffic cameras, and the option to subscribe to text and email traffic alerts; and follow MassDOT on Twitter (@MassDOT) to get regular road and traffic updates. Also, they can download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions.
State offers July 4th historic document exhibit
Several of the state’s historical documents will be on display at the Commonwealth Museum’s annual Independence Day exhibit, says Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who oversees Massachusetts archives and the museum. Each Fourth of July, the museum holds special hours so visitors can see the state’s original copy of the Declaration of Independence, signed by John Hancock, on Independence Day and other treasures on display that day only. Documents to be displayed include a 1780 letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette regarding Revolutionary War troop movements, letters from John Hancock and George Washington announcing America’s independence, and the Treaty of Watertown, a July 1776 international agreement that was the first to recognize the United States as an independent nation. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Commonwealth Museum, 220 Morrissey Blvd., Columbia Point, Dorchester. Admission and parking are free.
Attleboro library summer hours
Starting Saturday, July 1, Attleboro Public Library begins its summer hours which will last until Sept. 2. The main change is there will be reduced hours Saturday, when the library will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. instead of the usual 4:30. Other library hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Wrentham administrator reappointed
Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet has been appointed to a sixth term on the governor’s Local Government Advisory Commission. Sweet was sworn in June 13 by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. The LGAC analyzes proposed legislation affecting cities and towns, acts as an advocate for the interests of local governments and advises state officials on their needs. It meets regularly with the lieutenant governor, secretaries and state legislative leaders. Sweet also serves as an elected director on the Massachusetts Municipal Association board of directors and is the District 5 representative on the Massachusetts Municipal Management Association executive committee.