Get your Girl Scout Cookies!
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts officially kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season this week. The annual cookie sale will run through March 10. A variety of cookies will be available for purchase including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls and, new this year, online-exclusive Raspberry Rally. Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout directly or at any number of area pop-up shops, a list of which can be found at gsema.org/buycookies. The Girl Scouts also offer direct shipping for cookies purchased online through their website. There is also the opportunity to donate cookies to local food pantries, first responders and more through the “Cookies for a Cause” program. More information on how to donate a cookie purchase can be found at gsema.org/en/cookies/donate-cookies.
‘Christmas in Mansfield’
Get into the holiday spirit at the Mansfield Historical Society’s latest presentation, set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. The presentation, “Christmas in Mansfield,” will look at the holiday over the years. Admission is free. For more information, go to @mansfield_historical_society on Instagram.
Swim with Santa at the Y
The Attleboro Norton YMCA will hold a “Swim with Santa and Holiday Synchro Show” at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Downtown Branch, 63 North Main St., Attleboro. The event will kick off with an hour of swim time, to be followed by refreshments including hot chocolate and holiday treats. The Y’s own synchronized swim team, the Lyonfish Synchronettes, will perform following the swim. Event is free but space is limited and registration is required for all those planning to get in the water. Reserve a spot by calling 508-222-7422 or visit attleboroymca.org/swimwithsanta for more information. Parents are advised that all children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. Children ages 7 to 10 must have a parent on the pool deck while they swim.
Mansfield library wants feedback
Provide feedback to the Mansfield Public Library in a new online survey. Responses to the “Mansfield Public Library Community Survey” will shape library services over the next five years, according to library social media. The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/MPLsurvey2022. It will be accepting responses through Friday, Dec. 16.