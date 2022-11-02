Gillette going teal again for a good cause
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will join over 800 landmarks across the world in going teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Thursday. “Light the World in Teal” is an annual awareness initiative led by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that encourages the participation of people and places worldwide. And it’s not only landmarks that can participate — individuals are encouraged to take part as well through social media and by wearing teal. For more information about the initiative and how to take part in raising awareness, visit lighttheworldinteal.com.
Support area crafters in Attleboro
A craft fair at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St., is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the event is free. The lodge’s kitchen will also be open that day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Linda Burdett at 508-271-5060.
State grants available to artists
The Mass. Cultural Council is accepting applications for its Cultural Sector Recovery Grants for Individuals program, a $15 million one-time initiative intended to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Creative and gig workers can apply for one-time grants of $5,000 as long as they meet a set of conditions. To apply, an applicant must be a full-year resident of Massachusetts, 18 or older, an artist or cultural practitioner active in any artistic discipline or cultural tradition, a teaching artist/scientist/humanist, or a cultural worker in the arts, humanities or interpretive sciences. In all cases, the individual’s work should be independent/self-employed. For more information, including upcoming info sessions, visit massculturalcouncil.org. Deadline to apply is Nov. 6.
Donate to coat exchange
The Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed is collecting donations for a coat exchange to benefit area residents in need. “Over the last few years, we have been cleaning the remains of camps in the woods and along our rivers, so we know that the need is there and that some of our neighbors are struggling to keep warm through the winter,” said Ben Cote, chairperson of the group. In order to address that need, the group is asking for donations of coats, hats, mittens and other clothing items for all ages. To donate an item, or volunteer to hand items out at the exchange, to take place later this month, call Cote at 401-578-2746. Collection of donations will take place in North Attleboro.