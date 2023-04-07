Go Mansfield!
Students from Mansfield High School will face off against Andover in a quarterfinal match of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show” at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on GBH 2 and streamed to the YouTube channel HighSchoolQuizShow. The winning team will go on to compete in the semifinals, taking place May 6.
Clean-up in Attleboro
The Attleboro Land Trust is seeking volunteers for a clean-up of the Deborah and Roger Richardson Nature Preserve, 577B Wilmarth St., Attleboro, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers will be asked to perform a variety of tasks including raking, pruning, weeding and picking up trash. Some tools will be provided, however volunteers are asked to bring what tools they have. Participants are asked to dress to protect against insects and ticks, and bring their own work gloves. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Chance for all to perform at open mic
The Second Congregational Church of Attleboro, 50 Park St., will host a coffee house and open mic from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. All are invited to perform, regardless of age or skill level. Sign-up sheets are available at the church, or by contacting the office at 508-222-4677. Refreshments will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to make a $5 donation to cover the cost of the event.
Attleboro library celebrates National Poetry Month
Celebrate National Poetry Month with Poetry and Pizza, a free program for teens taking place at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. The program is open to students in grades fifth through 12th. Participants will have the opportunity to read original or published poetry, write their own blackout poems and enjoy some free pizza. Participants will not be required to read aloud. This event requires pre-registration online at attleborolibrary.org.
Scholarship opportunity for area students
The Greater Taunton Woman’s Club is currently accepting applications to its annual scholarship. The club will award up to seven $500 scholarships to students in its member cities and towns, which include area towns of Rehoboth and Norton. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors, current college/university students and current graduate students. Students entering technical and community college programs are eligible for a scholarship. The application can be provided by high school guidance counselors, or find it online at gfwcgreatertauntonwomen.org. The completed application should be mailed to Nancy L. Martin at P.O. Box 606, East Taunton, by April 15. For more information, contact MRMartin947@aol.com. Recipients will be announced at the club’s social in June. Notifications will also be sent out via mail.