‘Great run’ regardless, Mansfield!
Mansfield High School came up just short in the May 20 final of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show,” losing to Buckingham Browne & Nichols 380-310. “It was a great run and I’m really happy for the team,” Ken Barrett, Mansfield teacher and coach, wrote in an email. “The students are already talking about trying to qualify for next year’s show!” Episodes of “High School Quiz Show” are available at wgbh.org/high-school-quiz-show and on YouTube.
Topham Drive Plant Sale in Wrentham
The fourth annual Robert Topham Drive Plant Sale in Wrentham starts Friday and continues through Sunday. Look for tomato, pepper and other vegetable plants as well as annual and perennial flowers. All plants are $2 a pot, with proceeds benefiting local children’s charities. The sale will take place at the corner of Creek Street and Robert Topham Drive.
Franklin PMC Kids Ride set for Sunday morning
The 16th annual Franklin PMC Kids Ride will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Over 20 PMC Kids Rides take place throughout New England. Part of the Pan Mass Challenge, they encourage children ages 3-14 to raise money for cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Kids can choose from a 3-mile, 6-mile or 10-mile course all starting at the Jefferson School, 628 Washington St., Franklin. There will also be an after-ride celebration with music, games, food and more. Younger participants have the option of taking part in an enclosed Tikes and Trikes course at the school. The course also includes fun stations and activities for younger kids. A virtual option is also available. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt and goodie bag. All riders must commit to a $40 fundraising minimum. Register at kids.pmc.org/franklin or contact Lisa Marchioni at lisabxyz@verizon.net for more information.
Blaze a new trail in North Attleboro
In honor of National Trails Day, Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed is working to create a new trail in North Attleboro. Residents will have the chance to support this goal, a joint effort with the town and Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, at an event taking place at 9 a.m. Sunday at Falls Pond. Participants will be tasked with mapping the route for a new section of trail and closing down an existing section. Work will include marking a route through possibly heavy brush and removing debris. Participants are asked to wear long pants and bring water. Meet at the end of Wild Acre Road, North Attleboro.