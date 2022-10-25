Happy birthday, Gladys!
An Attleboro resident recently celebrated a significant birthday. Gladys Polednik, who currently resides in the Life Care Center of Attleboro, turned 101 on Oct. 20. “Her secret to longevity is to not sweat the small stuff, have fun, and keep up with the news,” said Polednik’s daughter, Marilyn Fuller.
Concert will feature Foxboro, NAHS students
Foxboro High School will be hosting a “Voices and Strings” concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. The concert will feature performances from the Foxboro High choir and orchestra, as well as the North Attleboro High concert chorus. “These types of performances are important because we currently only have a ‘rival’ or ‘opponent’ relationship with other schools or towns,” said Robert Couture, the North Attleboro High School choir director. “It’s rare to see these neighbors as collaborators and peers, even though we have similar interests and only live a few miles away. Performing music together is a powerful way to meet like-minded students and have shared meaningful experiences that will make memories for a lifetime.” The concert is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the show.
Norfolk’s ‘Haunted Car Crawl’ returns
The 22nd annual Haunted Car Crawl, sponsored by the Norfolk Lions Club and Norfolk Community League, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Tickets for the event, geared towards kindergarten and middle school-age children, are $30 per vehicle and can be purchased online at norfolkmalions.org/haunted-car-crawl. All proceeds will benefit the Norfolk community through grants given to local causes such as schools, the library, the food pantry and others. Additionally, “Boo Bags” filled with snacks for the event can be purchased in advance for $10, with all proceeds benefiting the H. Olive Day and Freeman-Kennedy schools. Finally, event organizers will be collecting donations at check-in of any and all coats in good condition to go to “Coats for Kids.” Check-in will take place at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road.
Free COVID-19 test kits in Norfolk
The Norfolk Recreation Department is offering free COVID-19 test kits. They can be found in a bin outside the recreation department’s door at Norfolk Town Hall, 1 Liberty Lane. Kits are always available for pickup, according to the department.