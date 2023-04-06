Borrow seeds at Foxboro library
Foxboro’s Boyden Library will now offer a new resource: a seed lending library. Starting this week, library patrons are able to pick up up to three seed packets at the library, 10 Bird St., using their library cards. There are a variety of seeds available to loan, including fruit, vegetable and flower seeds. According to Library Director Libby O’Neill the hope is that, at the end of the harvest season, patrons will harvest new seeds from the plants they grow and “return” the new seeds to the library to maintain the collection. However, patrons will not be penalized for not returning seeds. O’Neill was inspired to start the seed lending library in Foxboro after she had successfully instituted the program at other libraries she had worked at in the past. She says it would not have been possible without the support of library staff. According to staff, patrons have already expressed a lot of interest in the program. “It’s really important to encourage other gardeners in the community,” O’Neill said.
Happy birthday, Plainville!
The town of Plainville celebrated its 118th birthday on Tuesday. On April 4, 1905, Massachusetts Gov. William L. Douglas signed the bill incorporating Plainville into the Commonwealth as its own town. Plainville is the youngest town in Norfolk County and third youngest in the state.
Learn finance with Hockomock YMCA
The Hockomock YMCA’s Financial Wellness Series for individuals with special needs and their families will continue with a workshop about wills and trusts from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13. This series is presented by the Moody Street Group. There will also be information on long-term care and retirement and legacy planning, the planned topics for a canceled workshop in March. An upcoming workshop, scheduled for 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. May 11, will cover guardianship transition planning. All workshops take place at the Franklin Y, 45 Forge Hill Road. Workshops are free but registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/FranklinYEvents or by contacting 508-528-8708. For more information, contact Sarah Henesey at sarah@hockymca.org.
Help clean-up Mansfield
Keep Mansfield Beautiful is currently accepting volunteers for its 16th annual Great Mansfield Cleanup, which will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. April 29. Following the cleanup, there will be a celebration on South Common. Free pizza, snacks and beverages will be provided. Deadline to register as a volunteer is April 14. Register at keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.