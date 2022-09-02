Follow these back-to-school safety tips
Across the state, the school year is beginning or has already begun, and the National Safety Council has put out a series of tips to ensure children stay safe on the road.
- First, students who walk to school should do so on the sidewalk whenever possible, cross the street safely by looking first and making eye contact with drivers, cross at crosswalks and intersections, and avoid distractions such as cellphones when walking.
- When biking to school, students should stay in single file and ride in the same direction as traffic, come to a complete stop before crossing the street, and always wear a properly fitting helmet.
- Parents can ensure that students are getting on the bus safely by accompanying them to stops and making sure they follow appropriate precautions, such as standing 6 feet from the curb.
- Finally, motorists can do their part by driving safely, particularly in school zones, near playgrounds and parks and in residential areas.
Rehoboth really did get a deluge
The National Weather Service in Norton says one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth during last Tuesday’s big storm. Three of those inches of rain fell in just one hour. How does that stack up with records kept by the Attleboro Water Department, which recorded 2.06 inches during the storm? Its record for highest one-day rainfall is 6.25 inches on Oct. 15, 2005. That month saw 15.35 inches of rain — the most of any month in the water department’s record books.
Donate to troops at Norton library
You can support our troops by making a donation at the Norton Public Library this weekend. A Norton student has set up a box at the 68 East Main St. library and is collecting donations on behalf of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, an organization that supports active duty members, veterans and military families. They are looking for donations of chapstick, facial tissues, flushable wipes, instant coffee, almonds, cups of soup, playing cards, gift cards, deodorant, disposable face masks, bars of soap, travel-sized toothpaste and toothbrushes. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 6.
Foxboro Cultural Council accepting proposals
The Foxboro Cultural Council began accepting proposals for its 2022-2023 grant season this week. The FCC is part of the greater Local Cultural Council network, made up of 329 councils providing funding for community-based projects in every town in the state of Massachusetts. Grant applications are open to all organizations, schools and individuals to support cultural activities in the community. Examples of projects that might get a grant include exhibits, festivals, short-term artist residencies, workshops, lectures and performances. The council expects to provide over $8,500 in grants this year to these types of programs. For more information, detailed requirements or to make a proposal, visit massculturalcouncil.org/local-council/foxborough. Proposals will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 17.