Help clean up Ten Mile River
Attleboro’s conservation department is seeking volunteers for the 17th annual cleanup of the Ten Mile River, which crosses through Attleboro and other area towns. The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Sign-up will take place at the Judith Robbins Riverfront Park on Riverfront Drive in Attleboro the day of the event. Some supplies will be provided, but those planning on getting into the river should bring their own waders/wet suits. Families and children are welcome to collect trash along river walkways. Free refreshments from Dunkin will be provided. This event is sponsored by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, Attleboro Land Trust, Attleboro Conservation Commission, Dunkin, Rust-Oleum and Friends of the Ten Mile River. For more info, contact Attleboro Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie at 508-223-2222 ext 3145.
Foxboro poet selected as contest finalist
Sara Letourneau of Foxboro has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Beals Prize for Poetry, awarded by the Beals Public Library in Winchendon. Over 40 poets from across Massachusetts submitted work for the contest. The top 10 finalists were given the opportunity to read their submissions at an award ceremony at the library on Aug. 31. Letourneau, who was chosen for her poem, “At the Immersive Monet & Expressionists Exhibit,” is a poet, book editor, writing coach and the co-founder of the Pour Me a Poem open mic in Mansfield. Her debut poetry collection, Wild Gardens, will be published by Kelsay Books in 2024.
Cuddy Court Concerts to start this Friday
The first of downtown Attleboro’s Cuddy Court Concerts, a series of free music performances, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring musicians from School of Rock. Cuddy Court is behind the Sanford Street Parking Garage. The performance will follow the city’s Public Art Stroll. Cuddy Court Concerts will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 13. They are funded by a grant from the Downtown Attleboro Business Association through the TDI Local Grant.
Vendor and craft fair at Plainville Senior Center
The Plainville Senior Center will host a vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center, 9 School St. The fair will feature a variety of vendors as well as community organizations, including the Plainville Historical Commission. A BBQ with live music will take place throughout the day on Friday and specialty food will be served on Saturday until 11.