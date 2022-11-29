Heroes in Catholic education
Joan Drobnis and Neil Loew, longtime faculty members at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, are being honored with the Patricia M. Harrington, RSM Hero of Education Award. Drobnis spent 41 years at Feehan, teaching Spanish at all levels. She is also being recognized for creating the “Amigos” program, connecting Feehan students with bilingual students at Attleboro middle schools as mentors and tutors. Loew spent 43 years at Feehan as a teacher, coach and counselor. He coached the Feehan golf team to three state championships over the course of his career, along with providing meaningful guidance to thousands of Feehan students and their families. Drobnis and Loew will be honored during Feehan’s annual “Setting Our Hearts” gala on Saturday, April 1, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence. For more information about the gala, visit bishopfeehan.com/gala or contact Shawna Igoe at 508-226–7411 ext.162 or sigoe@bishopfeehan.com.
See ‘Spirit of Christmas’ at Proctor Mansion
The Proctor Mansion Inn, 36 Common St., Wrentham, is planning two free movie nights in December. “The Spirit of Christmas” will be shown from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 16. Starring Jen Lilley and Thomas Beaudoin, the movie was filmed primarily at the inn and tells the story of a young lawyer who finds romance with a ghost. Refreshments will be provided. Following the movie, the owner of the inn will lead a tour. To reserve seats, call 877-384-1861.
Evening of Zoom storytelling
The Literacy Center in Attleboro will be hosting an evening of community storytelling from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Members of the community are invited to share their stories of overcoming challenges in this fun event, which will take place virtually via Zoom. Deadline to submit a story to share is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Email your name, phone number and a copy of your story to Evan Dardano at edardano@theliteracycenter.com. RSVP to take in the event at theliteracycenter.com/storytellerspage. Also available at the site is a complete list of requirements for storytellers. Deadline to RSVP to receive the Zoom link is 24 hours prior to the event.