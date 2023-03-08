‘Highwaymen’ tribute in Plainville
Matt York, longtime New England musician and author, will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plainville Town Hall, 190 South St. This event will be presented by the Plainville Public Library and is supported by a grant from the Plainville Cultural Council. York will perform the songs of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings, four renowned singer-songwriters who came together in the 1980s to perform as the Highwaymen. York will supplement his performance with stories of the artists’ careers. Registration is not required but is recommended to receive a courtesy email or text reminder about the event. Register online via the library calendar at plainvillepubliclibrary.org. This program is intended for adults.
17th annual Fur Ball is Saturday
The Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter are holding their 17th annual Fur Ball from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. This year’s event will include dinner, dancing and a raffle. The theme is the 1980s and attendees are encouraged to show up in their best retro outfit. Tickets, including dinner and a door prize entry, are $40. They can be purchased at tinyurl.com/faas4u or at the Attleboro Animal Shelter, 27 Pond St., Attleboro, during regular adoption hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Payment is accepted via Venmo, @FAAS1212, or PayPal to attleboropets@hotmail.com. This event will support the Friends of the Animal Attleboro Shelter, which works with the city of Attleboro to facilitate the adoptions of hundreds of animals each year.
Apply for $5,000 scholarship
The deadline is approaching to apply for the 2022-23 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship, presented by the Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism fund. Each year, Partners in Patriotism awards up to five $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. To be eligible, students must be Foxboro residents and planning to attend a post-secondary education institution. Students are also required to demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete an application, fill-out an activity sheet including community service and extra-curriculars and submit an essay. The complete application form, as well as more information about the scholarship, is available at bit.ly/PIPScholarship23, or contact pipfund@patriots.com with any questions. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. April 2. Recipients will be announced before graduation.