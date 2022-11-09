Vets honored at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro hosted a special ceremony honoring World War II veterans on Nov. 2. The event was organized by the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign. The ceremony featured a memorial dedicated to WWII vets, which will be on display for the public at the Dean College Stage at Patriot Place through Nov. 14.
Attleboro to mark Veterans Day
Veterans Day, the day when people across the United States honor those who have served in wars on the behalf of our country, is Friday. Attleboro will observe the day with a special ceremony taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Pavilion at Lees Pond, 65 Adamsdale Ave., South Attleboro. The ceremony will feature a guest speaker, Attleboro resident Tanya Rioux, whose spouse has completed numerous deployments. Local organizations, to include the Girl Scouts, American Legion and VFW, will also participate and local politicians are expected to speak, according to Ben Quelle, the Attleboro veterans agent. Comparing the ceremony to other holidays such as Memorial Day, a more somber occasion, Quelle said, “This is a holiday we can enjoy…We celebrate military service. We’re celebrating the volunteerism of men and women in uniform.”
Local lions to host clam boil
The South Attleboro Lions Club is holding a Veterans Day Clam Boil Saturday evening at the Seekonk Rod and Gun Club, 61 Reed St., Rehoboth. The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the boil at 7. Tickets are $35, $30 for veterans. Pay by cash or Venmo, @Jesse-Armell. Checks will also be accepted. All checks should be mailed to S.A. Lions, PO Box 3254, South Attleboro. To reserve tickets, call 401-556-9631.
Enjoy the work of area artists
Area artists, musicians and storytellers can share original work at an upcoming event hosted by the Old Colony History Museum in Taunton. The program, “Arts and Humanity: Original Works,” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 66 Church Green. Those interested in sharing are encouraged to preregister by contacting the museum at 508-822-1622 or at info@oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org. The event will be free and open to the public.